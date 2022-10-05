Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Trims Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 99,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,301 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,299,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,057,000 after acquiring an additional 865,871 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,306,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,724,000 after buying an additional 614,485 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 88.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,714,000 after buying an additional 1,735,765 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,658.1% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,883,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,778,888 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 72.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,633,000 after buying an additional 997,120 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $32.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.93 and its 200 day moving average is $35.26. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $30.77 and a 52-week high of $44.60.

