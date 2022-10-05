Stream Protocol (STPL) Trading Down 1.5% Over Last 7 Days

Stream Protocol (STPL) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 5th. Stream Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and $8,563.00 worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stream Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Stream Protocol has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003238 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010747 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00144663 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $356.32 or 0.01779668 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003911 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004982 BTC.

About Stream Protocol

Stream Protocol’s total supply is 497,752,641 coins and its circulating supply is 414,631,861 coins. Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stream Protocol’s official website is www.streamprotocol.io.

Stream Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network.”

