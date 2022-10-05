Streamr Hits Market Cap of $6.41 Million (DATA)

Streamr (DATA) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Streamr has a total market cap of $6.41 million and $1.34 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Streamr has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. One Streamr coin can currently be purchased for $0.0317 or 0.00000157 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Streamr

Streamr was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 202,130,485 coins. Streamr’s official website is streamr.network. Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Streamr Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

