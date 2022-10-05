StrongHands Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.00 (SHND)

StrongHands (SHND) traded up 41.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One StrongHands coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, StrongHands has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar. StrongHands has a market cap of $0.00 and $1.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nelore Coin (NLC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000026 BTC.

LanaCoin (LANA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIG (VIG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 379.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 119.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BioBar (BIOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NubisCoin (NUBIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000336 BTC.

NPC DAO (NPC) traded 271.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NPC Coin (NPC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About StrongHands

StrongHands is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling StrongHands

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards.”

