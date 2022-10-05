Strs Ohio Acquires 236,635 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 916,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 236,635 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.12% of American International Group worth $46,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AIG. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American International Group in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group Stock Performance

AIG stock opened at $51.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.73. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.05 and a 1-year high of $65.73. The firm has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a PE ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). American International Group had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AIG. StockNews.com downgraded American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.29.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,454,430.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

