Strs Ohio Cuts Stock Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,924,190 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 91,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.11% of Barrick Gold worth $34,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,160 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 58.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE GOLD opened at $16.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.05. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $13.97 and a one year high of $26.07.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.156 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$41.00 to C$35.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

