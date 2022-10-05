Strs Ohio Grows Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Strs Ohio raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,006 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.34% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $37,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total transaction of $45,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,695,815.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRL shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Charles River Laboratories International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.33.

Shares of CRL opened at $213.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $212.13 and a 200-day moving average of $233.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.36 and a 52 week high of $449.34.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $973.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.12 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

