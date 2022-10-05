Strs Ohio Has $36.33 Million Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,903 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.13% of Equity Residential worth $36,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,190,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 199.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 13,258 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at about $542,000. Finally, Seven Post Investment Office LP acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.35.

Equity Residential Stock Up 0.6 %

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

EQR opened at $68.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.37 and a 200 day moving average of $77.32. The company has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.82. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $65.58 and a 12 month high of $94.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.08%.

About Equity Residential

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.