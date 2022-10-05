Strs Ohio Has $44.27 Million Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 676.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 935,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 814,965 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.13% of Kroger worth $44,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 17.8% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in Kroger by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Kroger by 2.9% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kroger Price Performance

Kroger stock opened at $44.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.68. The firm has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $38.22 and a one year high of $62.78.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.44 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 1.70%. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Kroger to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kroger to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.89.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

