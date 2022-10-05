Strs Ohio Has $54.97 Million Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 910,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.23% of CoStar Group worth $54,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 26,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 837,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,611,000 after purchasing an additional 373,976 shares in the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 465,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,130,000 after purchasing an additional 82,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 16,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $145,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,872,773.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $104,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,345.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $145,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,872,773.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $73.77 on Wednesday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.00 and a 1-year high of $101.05. The company has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of 87.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 11.95, a quick ratio of 11.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.22.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $536.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on CSGP shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.78.

About CoStar Group

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

