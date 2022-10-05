Strs Ohio Purchases 10,292 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,292 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.09% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $47,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $368,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $931,000. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,387,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $422,200,000 after purchasing an additional 217,976 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 951,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $289,481,000 after buying an additional 5,399 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on APD shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $283.00 to $321.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.25.

Shares of APD stock opened at $247.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $316.39. The stock has a market cap of $55.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.27.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 63.16%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

