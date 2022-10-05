Strs Ohio Purchases 240,940 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Strs Ohio increased its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,024,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,940 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.12% of Marvell Technology worth $44,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRVL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,754,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,190,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,751 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,581,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,631,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,159 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,336,123,000 after purchasing an additional 174,753 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,927,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $640,172,000 after buying an additional 2,613,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $651,354,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $47.04 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.07 and a 1 year high of $93.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.12.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -92.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRVL has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,281,387.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,729,020. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

