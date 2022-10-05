Strs Ohio Purchases 40,000 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 999,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.93% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $33,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 11,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 10,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 122,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsimple Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthsimple Inc. now owns 39,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period.

Shares of EWC stock opened at $33.04 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1-year low of $30.55 and a 1-year high of $41.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.15 and a 200 day moving average of $35.77.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

