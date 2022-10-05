Strs Ohio Sells 66,128 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 334,202 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 66,128 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.19% of Diamondback Energy worth $40,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,927 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 75,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $8,138,000 after purchasing an additional 28,448 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,706,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,016 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 5.2 %

FANG stock opened at $136.30 on Wednesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.02 and a fifty-two week high of $162.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.00.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 42.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to reacquire up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $3.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $12.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.95%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FANG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. KeyCorp began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $196.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.89.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.