Strudel Finance Trading Up 10.8% Over Last Week ($TRDL)

Strudel Finance ($TRDL) traded up 11% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. One Strudel Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $3.35 or 0.00016941 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Strudel Finance has traded up 10.8% against the dollar. Strudel Finance has a total market capitalization of $22.11 million and approximately $36,904.00 worth of Strudel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Strudel Finance Profile

Strudel Finance’s genesis date was October 9th, 2020. Strudel Finance’s total supply is 6,595,494 coins. Strudel Finance’s official Twitter account is @Cosmo_Strudel and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Strudel Finance is strudel.finance.

Strudel Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Strudel is a one-way, trustless bridge linking Bitcoin to Ethereum. vBTC, the resulting asset, trades off counterparty risk for market risk, bringing more diversity to the tokenized-BTC landscape. In the long term, Strudel proposes itself to use the forces of crypto-economics to challenge the status quo of blockchain and free BTC from the grip of Wall Street.By using the Strudel Dapp, Bitcoins are burned and marked with the Strudel protocol identifier. The burn transaction is then relayed to Ethereum, issuing vBTC in the exact ratio of 1:1.$TRDL (/ˈstruːdəl/) is the governance and reward token for the Strudel Protocol. It is created on 2 separate occasions:When a user crosses BTC over the bridge, $TRDLs are minted alongside vBTC. Early users receive an exponential reward as depicted in the graph;$TRDL rewards are distributed per block to liquidity providers of various terra-farming pools. Of those, the vBTC-ETH pool takes a special role in maintaining the price peg.”

