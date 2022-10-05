S&U (LON:SUS) PT Lowered to GBX 2,180

S&U (LON:SUS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,660 ($32.14) to GBX 2,180 ($26.34) in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.07% from the company’s previous close.

S&U Price Performance

Shares of S&U stock opened at GBX 2,115 ($25.56) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,143.41 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,240.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £256.99 million and a P/E ratio of 675.72. S&U has a twelve month low of GBX 1,900 ($22.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,950 ($35.65). The company has a current ratio of 36.94, a quick ratio of 36.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.35.

Insider Activity at S&U

In related news, insider Graham Coombs bought 912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,180 ($26.34) per share, with a total value of £19,881.60 ($24,023.20).

S&U Company Profile

S&U plc provides motor, property bridging, and specialist finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

