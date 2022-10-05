Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,458 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 0.2% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 76,970 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,638,000 after purchasing an additional 29,080 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,633 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,715,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 49,680 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,611,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,851,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $131.67 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $119.46 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price (down from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.62.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.