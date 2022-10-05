Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Sold by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 207,051 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 220,507 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMFG. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,029,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,614,000 after buying an additional 69,960 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4,169.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,154,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,051,000 after buying an additional 4,057,499 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,192,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,016,000 after buying an additional 201,052 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,569,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,444,000 after buying an additional 139,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 526.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,557,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,039,000 after buying an additional 2,149,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.04 and its 200-day moving average is $6.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $7.74.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 16.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

