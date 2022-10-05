SumSwap Hits 1-Day Volume of $65,241.00 (SUM)

SumSwap (SUM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. One SumSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges. SumSwap has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $65,241.00 worth of SumSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SumSwap has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010629 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About SumSwap

SumSwap’s genesis date was March 1st, 2021. SumSwap’s total supply is 80,037,372 coins. SumSwap’s official Twitter account is @sum_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SumSwap is www.sumswap.org/#.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sum is the platform token of SumSwap. Compared with the platform currency of centralized exchange, Sum is the platform currency of SumSwap.TelegramWhitepaper”

