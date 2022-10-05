Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $310,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 144,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $422,000. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $185.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sun Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sun Communities Price Performance

In related news, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $1,139,936.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,154,848. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $140.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.43. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.63 and a 52 week high of $211.79. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 51.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.66.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.19). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 12.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.94%.

Sun Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.