Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Market Cap Tops $37.35 Million

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 5th. Super Zero Protocol has a market capitalization of $37.35 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000501 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000035 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006977 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Eleven Finance (ELE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Exp (EXP) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin2Gen (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Super Zero Protocol

Super Zero Protocol (CRYPTO:SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 617,036,890 coins and its circulating supply is 369,892,118 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH. The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH. Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

