Supercars (CAR) Price Reaches $0.17 on Exchanges

Supercars (CAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. In the last seven days, Supercars has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. Supercars has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $9,162.00 worth of Supercars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Supercars token can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000857 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,938.64 or 1.00023549 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007089 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002207 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003461 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00051706 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010035 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00063380 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00021866 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Supercars Profile

Supercars (CAR) is a token. Supercars’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,998,441 tokens. Supercars’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Supercars Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Supercars has built a CarDAO ecology in the metaverse that integrates car enthusiast communication and entertainment,with Supercar Club, Arena PVE, Arena PVP, Club League Tournament, Car Rental, LP Staking Pool, CarDAO Construction, NFT Trading, Car Fans Community, License Plate Bidding, and many other scenarios are played to create a truly interesting environment for players to compete and communicate with other car fans. Each Category has a different focus, but all related.”

