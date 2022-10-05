Surge Components (SPRS) versus Its Competitors Head-To-Head Analysis

Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS – Get Rating) is one of 25 publicly-traded companies in the “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Surge Components to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.7% of shares of all “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 49.5% of Surge Components shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of shares of all “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Surge Components and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surge Components 6.31% 22.31% 13.65% Surge Components Competitors -160.86% -87.56% -3.34%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surge Components 0 0 0 0 N/A Surge Components Competitors 43 306 378 19 2.50

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Surge Components and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 31.92%. Given Surge Components’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Surge Components has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Surge Components and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Surge Components $39.83 million $2.51 million 5.81 Surge Components Competitors $3.80 billion $198.45 million 1.41

Surge Components’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Surge Components. Surge Components is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Surge Components has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Surge Components’ competitors have a beta of 1.58, meaning that their average share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Surge Components beats its competitors on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Surge Components Company Profile

Surge Components, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic products and components. The company offers capacitors, which are electrical energy storage devices; and discrete semiconductor components, such as rectifiers, transistors, diodes, and circuit protection devices. It also provides audible components, including audible transducers, buzzers, speakers, microphones, resonators, alarms, chimes, filters, and discriminators, as well as fuses, printed circuit boards, and switches. The company's products are used in the electronic circuitry of various industries, including automotive, computer, communications, cellular telephones, consumer electronics, garage door openers, security equipment, audio equipment, telecom products, computer related products, power supply products, utility meters, and household appliances. It sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and distributors through independent sales representatives or organizations in the United States, Canada, China, other Asian countries, South America, and Europe. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Deer Park, New York.

