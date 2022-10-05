sUSD (SUSD) Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last Week

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One sUSD coin can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00004935 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. sUSD has a market capitalization of $70.04 million and approximately $4.07 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, sUSD has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About sUSD

sUSD was first traded on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 70,421,496 coins. sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io.

Buying and Selling sUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms.”

