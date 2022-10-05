Susquehanna Lowers Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target to $8.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna from $12.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.09% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also commented on CCL. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut their target price on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Carnival Co. & to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.38.
Shares of CCL opened at $7.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average of $12.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of $6.58 and a 52 week high of $26.01.
Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.
