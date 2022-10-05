SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,604 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.23% of SVB Financial Group worth $54,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SIVB. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 52.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 140.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 73.0% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SIVB shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $523.00 to $493.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on SVB Financial Group from $789.00 to $638.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded SVB Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $535.34.

SVB Financial Group Stock Up 6.1 %

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $376.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $399.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $444.18. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $328.27 and a 52-week high of $763.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.73.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.68 by ($2.08). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 25.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 29.24 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.