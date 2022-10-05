SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $7.82 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SVB Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $7.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $7.50. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for SVB Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $29.24 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $8.79 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $9.23 EPS.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.68 by ($2.08). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.09 EPS.

SVB Financial Group Trading Up 6.1 %

SIVB has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer lowered SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $404.85 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Stephens cut their target price on SVB Financial Group from $540.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $565.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded SVB Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $535.34.

Shares of SIVB opened at $376.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $328.27 and a 12-month high of $763.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $399.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $444.18.

Institutional Trading of SVB Financial Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 983.2% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 19,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,555,000 after buying an additional 18,140 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,155,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

