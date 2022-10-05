SVB Leerink Lowers KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Price Target to $30.00

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target suggests a potential upside of 412.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.85 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.67. The stock has a market cap of $143.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.58. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $18.53.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KALV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.08. On average, analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 1,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $26,883.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,182.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 218.2% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 204,338 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 140,128 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 301,275 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 134,570 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 118.7% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,086,883 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,695,000 after buying an additional 589,869 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,999 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 1,863.7% in the second quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 812,828 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after buying an additional 771,435 shares in the last quarter.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

