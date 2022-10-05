SVB Leerink Weighs in on Genfit S.A.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GNFT)

Genfit S.A. (NASDAQ:GNFT – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Genfit in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith expects that the company will earn ($1.25) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Genfit’s current full-year earnings is ($0.90) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Genfit’s FY2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ GNFT opened at $4.04 on Monday. Genfit has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 6.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.89.

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company's products include Elafibranor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis; GNS561, which is in Phase 1b/2 trial to treat patients with cholangiocarcinoma (CCA); and Nitazoxanide, which is in Phase 1 trial to treat acute-on-chronic liver failure.

