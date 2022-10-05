S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

S&W Seed Stock Up 11.8 %

NASDAQ SANW opened at $0.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.25. S&W Seed has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 51.01% and a negative return on equity of 56.07%. The firm had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in S&W Seed by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 39,192 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 29.9% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,608,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 370,152 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in S&W Seed in the first quarter valued at $170,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in S&W Seed during the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000.

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

