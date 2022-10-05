S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ SANW opened at $0.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.25. S&W Seed has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 51.01% and a negative return on equity of 56.07%. The firm had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter.
S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.
