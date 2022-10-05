S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
S&W Seed Trading Up 11.8 %
NASDAQ:SANW opened at $0.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.29. S&W Seed has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $4.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.47.
S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 56.07% and a negative net margin of 51.01%. The company had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On S&W Seed
About S&W Seed
S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.
