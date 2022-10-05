SwapAll (SAP) Tops One Day Volume of $15,131.00

SwapAll (SAP) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. During the last week, SwapAll has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One SwapAll coin can now be purchased for $0.0307 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular exchanges. SwapAll has a total market cap of $561,943.00 and approximately $15,131.00 worth of SwapAll was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SwapAll alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010629 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SwapAll Profile

SwapAll’s launch date was October 10th, 2020. SwapAll’s total supply is 18,300,000 coins. SwapAll’s official Twitter account is @SwapAll_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SwapAll is swapall.io.

Buying and Selling SwapAll

According to CryptoCompare, “SwapAll is a DeFi platform that gives users smooth product operations, which allows newbie, senior and professional cryptocurrency investors to use the platform.SAPs are the governance tokens in the SwapAll financial system, all of which are generated by mining. The tokens are issued at a quantity that is halved every 14 days and have a total supply of 21 million SAPs.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwapAll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwapAll should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SwapAll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SwapAll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SwapAll and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.