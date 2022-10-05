Swaperry (PERRY) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $11,954.11

Swaperry (PERRY) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 5th. Swaperry has a market capitalization of $11,954.11 and $74,430.00 worth of Swaperry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swaperry coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Swaperry has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000253 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000313 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004962 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000347 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010641 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000063 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Swaperry Profile
Swaperry’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,740,000 coins. Swaperry’s official Twitter account is @swaperrydex and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Swaperry Coin Trading
