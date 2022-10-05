SWAPP Protocol Price Reaches $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (SWAPP)

SWAPP Protocol (SWAPP) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. SWAPP Protocol has a market capitalization of $212,196.00 and $40,416.00 worth of SWAPP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SWAPP Protocol has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SWAPP Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005003 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010615 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SWAPP Protocol Coin Profile

SWAPP Protocol’s genesis date was April 20th, 2021. SWAPP Protocol’s total supply is 530,854,558 coins. The official website for SWAPP Protocol is swapp.ee. SWAPP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @swappfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SWAPP Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Swapp is a company that helps users get paid for their data. There are many people who use the internet every day, but they don't get paid for it. Swapp is designed to help these people. It uses blockchain technology to make data more safe and private.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SWAPP Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SWAPP Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SWAPP Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

