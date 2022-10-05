SYNC Network (SYNC) Reaches Market Cap of $1.55 Million

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One SYNC Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. SYNC Network has a market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $5,270.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SYNC Network has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SYNC Network alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005435 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010701 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SYNC Network Profile

SYNC Network’s genesis date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 156,885,797 coins. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here. SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com. The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4.

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens.The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SYNC Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SYNC Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.