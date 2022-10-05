Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) CEO Sells $740,742.12 in Stock

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 29,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $740,742.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,828.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.4 %

SNDX stock opened at $24.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 12.69 and a current ratio of 12.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.51 and its 200 day moving average is $19.51. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $13.27 and a one year high of $25.71.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.03. On average, research analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 101,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNDX. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.