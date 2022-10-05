Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) CEO Sells $740,742.12 in Stock

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 29,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $740,742.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,828.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.4 %
SNDX stock opened at $24.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 12.69 and a current ratio of 12.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.51 and its 200 day moving average is $19.51. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $13.27 and a one year high of $25.71.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.03. On average, research analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNDX. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).
