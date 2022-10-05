Synthetify (SNY) 1-Day Volume Tops $94,795.00

Synthetify (SNY) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 5th. One Synthetify coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000758 BTC on popular exchanges. Synthetify has a market capitalization of $848,692.20 and $94,795.00 worth of Synthetify was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Synthetify has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003208 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005032 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010644 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Synthetify Coin Profile

Synthetify’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,625,000 coins. Synthetify’s official Twitter account is @synthetify.

Buying and Selling Synthetify

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on Solana, Synthetify is a Decentralized synthetic assets exchange. Synthetify platform leverages Solana blockchain infrastructure to enable ultimate trading experience with sub-second settlement time. Pyth network provides constant flow of price updates aggregated from the most trusted parties. You can use Synthetify platform on any device. Synthetify does not hold your assets. You always retain full ownership of your account and all your synthetic assets. Telegram | Discord | Github Whitepaper “

