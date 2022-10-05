Synthomer (LON:SYNT) PT Lowered to GBX 260 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Synthomer (LON:SYNT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 260 ($3.14) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 125.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SYNT. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Synthomer from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 275 ($3.32) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 323 ($3.90) target price on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 430.50 ($5.20).

LON SYNT opened at GBX 115.40 ($1.39) on Monday. Synthomer has a 1 year low of GBX 84.35 ($1.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 523.50 ($6.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.88, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of £539.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 607.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 183.77 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 245.09.

In other news, insider Roberto Gualdoni bought 20,000 shares of Synthomer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 214 ($2.59) per share, with a total value of £42,800 ($51,715.80). In other news, insider Michael Willome bought 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 189 ($2.28) per share, for a total transaction of £132,300 ($159,859.84). Also, insider Roberto Gualdoni bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 214 ($2.59) per share, with a total value of £42,800 ($51,715.80). Insiders acquired 92,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,896,000 in the last quarter.

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers. The company offers pressure sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, saturants, release coatings, and other adhesives; water-based carboxylated styrene butadiene rubber, redispersible powder, flooring adhesive, and additives for construction applications; and impregnation binders, styrene butadiene copolymers, dispersions, polymer binders, and butadiene-based binders for textiles applications.

