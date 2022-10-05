Syntropy (NOIA) Price Reaches $0.0599 on Exchanges

Syntropy (NOIA) traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Over the last week, Syntropy has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Syntropy coin can currently be bought for $0.0599 or 0.00000298 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Syntropy has a market capitalization of $59.88 million and approximately $246,204.00 worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Syntropy Profile

Syntropy launched on March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Syntropy is www.syntropynet.com. Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Syntropy is medium.com/syntropynet. The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Syntropy Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Syntropy is transforming the public internet into a secure and user-centric internet through a unifying layer where encryption and optimized performance are built-in and automatically enabled for anything and everything connected to it.Syntropy is compatible with the current internet infrastructure and its protocols, but it introduces a crucial layer of programmability which allows for the complete utilization of resources. It removes bottlenecks and limitations of the existing system, ensures security and optimization by default, and unlocks greater scalability potential for future technologies and applications.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syntropy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syntropy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

