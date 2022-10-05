Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Trading Up 2.6 %

SYPR stock opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. Sypris Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $4.37. The firm has a market cap of $43.83 million, a P/E ratio of 193.19 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day moving average is $2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Get Sypris Solutions alerts:

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $29.04 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sypris Solutions by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sypris Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Sypris Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,939,000. 8.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.