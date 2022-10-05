T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TTOO. BTIG Research downgraded T2 Biosystems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded T2 Biosystems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

T2 Biosystems Stock Performance

T2 Biosystems stock opened at $0.11 on Tuesday. T2 Biosystems has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.23. The firm has a market cap of $37.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems ( NASDAQ:TTOO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.91 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 318.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 236,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 1,763.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 323,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 306,067 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 119,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 66,052 shares during the period. 11.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

