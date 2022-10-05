TABOO TOKEN (TABOO) Price Hits $0.0009

TABOO TOKEN (TABOO) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. In the last week, TABOO TOKEN has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar. One TABOO TOKEN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TABOO TOKEN has a market capitalization of $9.02 million and approximately $130,143.00 worth of TABOO TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005444 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010695 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About TABOO TOKEN

TABOO TOKEN launched on May 22nd, 2021. TABOO TOKEN’s total supply is 9,658,186,194 coins. TABOO TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @TABOOOFFICIAL2 and its Facebook page is accessible here. TABOO TOKEN’s official website is taboo.community.

Buying and Selling TABOO TOKEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Taboo is an adult NFT & Streaming media project. Specializing in highly, exclusive content. With models, who aren’t strictly porn stars, their content is nothing like other adult tokens. Taboo aims to be the Playboy of Blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TABOO TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TABOO TOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TABOO TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

