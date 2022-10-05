Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of TAIT opened at $3.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.73. Taitron Components has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $4.97.

Get Taitron Components alerts:

Taitron Components Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th.

Taitron Components Company Profile

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.