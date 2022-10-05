Taklimakan Network (TAN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $30,479.00

Taklimakan Network (TAN) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Taklimakan Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Taklimakan Network has traded down 37.9% against the dollar. Taklimakan Network has a total market cap of $28,656.53 and approximately $30,479.00 worth of Taklimakan Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Taklimakan Network Coin Profile

Taklimakan Network’s genesis date was December 25th, 2018. Taklimakan Network’s total supply is 348,942,180 coins and its circulating supply is 45,942,180 coins. Taklimakan Network’s official Twitter account is @taklimakan_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. Taklimakan Network’s official message board is medium.com/@taklimakan. The official website for Taklimakan Network is taklimakan.network.

Buying and Selling Taklimakan Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Taklimakan Network is a social network based on blockchain technology. A coherent resource of the crypto community from around the world with the tools for beginners, as well as a business platform for professionals from different categories and areas. Taklimakan Network provides informational value based on the interests and preferences of users of any social groups and different spheres of activity, regardless of their level of knowledge and language. The platform was designed to create opportunities both for self-development and business, as well as for entertainment and communication.”

