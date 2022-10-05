TBCC Hits 1-Day Volume of $372,133.00 (TBCC)

TBCC (TBCC) traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. TBCC has a total market capitalization of $27.08 million and $372,133.00 worth of TBCC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TBCC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0271 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TBCC has traded 21.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TBCC alerts:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004556 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00043807 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000581 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $318.16 or 0.01589623 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00030398 BTC.

About TBCC

TBCC is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. TBCC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. TBCC’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. TBCC’s official website is www.tbcc.com.

TBCC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TBCC Exchange is a cryptocurrency trading platform with a liquidity pool powered by Binance Cloud.The TBCC token is a native utility token for use on the TBCC platform. A number of benefits are available to TBCC token holders to enhance their trading experience.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TBCC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TBCC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TBCC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TBCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TBCC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.