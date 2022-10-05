tBTC (TBTC) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $6.62 Million

tBTC (TBTC) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. In the last week, tBTC has traded up 1% against the US dollar. tBTC has a market cap of $6.62 million and approximately $11,261.00 worth of tBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One tBTC coin can currently be bought for $19,919.07 or 1.00226728 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

tBTC Coin Profile

tBTC launched on May 15th, 2020. tBTC’s total supply is 332 coins. tBTC’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for tBTC is tbtc.network. The official message board for tBTC is medium.com/@keep_project.

tBTC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “tBTC is a fully Bitcoin-backed ERC-20 token that’s trustlessly backed by and redeemable for Bitcoin (BTC). In other words, it’s a way for users to deposit their Bitcoin and mint Bitcoin tokens on Ethereum without a middleman or KYC.tBTC makes it possible for Bitcoin holders to tap into Ethereum’s growing list of decentralized finance (DeFi) DApps. For example, smart contract developers could integrate tBTC into their DApps as collateral. Thus, enabling Bitcoin holders to be able to borrow against their BTC. Or, even something as simple as Bitcoin can now be trustlessly listed on decentralized exchanges (DEXes).tBTC is an open-source project supported by groups including Keep, Summa and the Cross-Chain Group.Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as tBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade tBTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy tBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

