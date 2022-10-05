Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,478 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 161.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of PPL by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

PPL Trading Up 2.3 %

PPL opened at $26.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 0.77. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $24.98 and a 52 week high of $30.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

PPL Dividend Announcement

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 11.32%. On average, research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPL

In other PPL news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $799,037.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,398. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PPL news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $799,037.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,398. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $627,814.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,469 shares in the company, valued at $956,972.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,275 shares of company stock worth $2,267,778. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on PPL to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America raised PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

See Also

