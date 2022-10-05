Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,555 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,385 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Snider Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $780,129,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,338,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,501,475,000 after acquiring an additional 26,707,784 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,968,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $151,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404,530 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,800,000. 49.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE F opened at $12.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.00. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $25.87.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. This is a positive change from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on F shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.18.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

