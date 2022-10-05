TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,413,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 198,335 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.53% of TechnipFMC worth $16,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 127.1% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,596,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,745,000 after purchasing an additional 893,492 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 81,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the second quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the second quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 47.3% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 112,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 36,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on FTI shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Cowen lowered their price target on TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.35.

TechnipFMC Price Performance

NYSE FTI opened at $9.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.00. TechnipFMC plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $9.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.51 and a 200-day moving average of $7.77.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 3.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

TechnipFMC announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 27th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 13.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

