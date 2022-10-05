Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty-one have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.59.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TDOC. Cowen cut shares of Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teladoc Health to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Insider Transactions at Teladoc Health

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $30,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,408 shares in the company, valued at $766,813.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,098 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $140,438.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,182 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,610,757.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,318 shares of company stock worth $255,321. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health Stock Up 8.2 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDOC stock opened at $28.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $24.67 and a 52 week high of $156.82.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $592.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.86 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 441.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.04%. Equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

Featured Articles

